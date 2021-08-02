Marotta Asset Management Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,017,941,000 after buying an additional 12,000,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after buying an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after buying an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after buying an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,853,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.85. 157,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,389,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.91. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.