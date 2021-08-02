Marotta Asset Management Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.48. 168,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.44. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $454.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

