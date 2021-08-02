Anderson Hoagland & Co. Buys 877 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. ASML comprises about 1.0% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ASML by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ASML by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $6.32 on Monday, reaching $773.06. The company had a trading volume of 17,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $696.70. The company has a market capitalization of $324.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $768.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

