Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. 2,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,139. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

