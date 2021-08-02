Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,755,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,165,000. GenTrust LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,016,000.

VO traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,176. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $242.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

