Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $13.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,107,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,412,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $20,129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after purchasing an additional 197,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 376,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 149,985 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 337,071 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.31. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

