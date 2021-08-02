The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,925 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Weir Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.22).

The Weir Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,732 ($22.63). 575,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,945. The company has a market cap of £4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,168.50 ($15.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,879.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other news, insider Clare Chapman bought 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

