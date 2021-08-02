Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.34. 165,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,275. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.