$115.61 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will report $115.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.13 million to $124.47 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $105.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $538.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $516.72 million to $554.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $562.25 million, with estimates ranging from $542.98 million to $581.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $2,699,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.13. 6,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

