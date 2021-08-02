Brookstone Capital Management Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,592,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 39,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 69,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.28. 1,616,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,673,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $142.09 and a 52-week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

