Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Post $0.26 EPS

Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Napco Security Technologies.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,856 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSSC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.81. 12 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,099. The company has a market cap of $657.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

