New England Research & Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North American Management Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE opened at $43.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

