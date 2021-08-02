Barclays Increases Schroders (LON:SDR) Price Target to GBX 3,675

Schroders (LON:SDR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SDR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56).

SDR traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,679 ($48.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,577.21. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,710 ($48.47).

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Keers sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,650 ($47.69), for a total value of £237,724.50 ($310,588.58). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total value of £448,152 ($585,513.46). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

