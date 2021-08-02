Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.550-$8.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $226.84. 10,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.97. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $227.88.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

