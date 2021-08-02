EarnX (EARNX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EarnX has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $41,094.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EarnX has traded 26% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00046565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00103263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00138665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.87 or 1.00036571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.40 or 0.00841014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EarnX’s total supply is 7,108,361,447,398 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EarnX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EarnX using one of the exchanges listed above.

