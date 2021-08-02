USDK (USDK) Price Down 0% This Week

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. USDK has a market cap of $28.65 million and approximately $150.12 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00046565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00103263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00138665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.87 or 1.00036571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.40 or 0.00841014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.