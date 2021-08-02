StakedZEN Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.40 or 0.00144353 BTC on popular exchanges. StakedZEN has a market cap of $1.43 million and $3,184.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00046565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00103263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00138665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.87 or 1.00036571 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.40 or 0.00841014 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 24,949 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STZENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.