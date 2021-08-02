WD Rutherford LLC Has $399,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 2.1% in the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DOCU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $310.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of -275.08, a P/E/G ratio of 106.46 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

