WD Rutherford LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,148,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

LOGI stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.25. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $66.78 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

