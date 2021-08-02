Linde (NYSE:LIN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.100-$10.300 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $323.33.

Linde stock opened at $307.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $308.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

