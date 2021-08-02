Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $830.00 by Analysts at Truist

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist from $750.00 to $830.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.33.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $744.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $707.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a one year low of $572.46 and a one year high of $749.31. The firm has a market cap of $140.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $2,466,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.