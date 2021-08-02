1,630 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,415 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.17. 7,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

