Fulcrum Equity Management Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

LOW stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.42. 30,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

