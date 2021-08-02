WD Rutherford LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.6% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.84. The company had a trading volume of 78,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.38 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

