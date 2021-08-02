WD Rutherford LLC Acquires 95 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,293 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $223,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $177,284,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, hitting $169.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $2,090,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.