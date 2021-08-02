LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. Has $11.16 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $11,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

IWN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.63. 62,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,193. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $174.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

