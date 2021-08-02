iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Purchased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 773.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $403.18. 251,687 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $382.83. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

