Spence Asset Management Has $20.26 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Spence Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 4.9% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $20,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.57.

TYL stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $493.55. 1,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,222. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 102.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

