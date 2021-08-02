Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Trading Up 5.9%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares were up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.45. Approximately 1,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 290,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79. The firm has a market cap of $776.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

