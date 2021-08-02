The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Truist Securities

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.22.

PG stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.92. 196,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,325,161. The firm has a market cap of $347.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,061,589 shares of company stock valued at $277,814,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

