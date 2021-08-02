Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.18

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $692.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million.

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 30,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $674,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 453,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $9,975,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,345 shares of company stock worth $10,944,034 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 14.3% in the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 10,337.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:VITL)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

