IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Short Interest Update

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 947,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.71.

IDEX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.32. 8,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,301. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.97. IDEX has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 728.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $143,190,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after purchasing an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

