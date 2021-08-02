Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Up 21.9% in July

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 902,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 422,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

In other Atkore news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock remained flat at $$75.11 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,172. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63. Atkore has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

