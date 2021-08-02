HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,250,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 29,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

HP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 171,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,847,369. HP has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 864,875 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,597 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 809,005 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

