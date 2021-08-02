NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

NI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

