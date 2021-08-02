Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of ETR BDT traded down €1.85 ($2.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €49.85 ($58.65). 4,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 1 year high of €63.20 ($74.35). The company’s fifty day moving average is €54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $505.64 million and a PE ratio of -103.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

