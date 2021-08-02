Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €49.30 ($58.00).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of ETR BDT traded down €1.85 ($2.18) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €49.85 ($58.65). 4,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 1 year high of €63.20 ($74.35). The company’s fifty day moving average is €54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $505.64 million and a PE ratio of -103.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.55.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

