Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after buying an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Baxter International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,226,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,085,000 after purchasing an additional 97,826 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.20. 84,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,497. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

