CBOE Vest Financial LLC Grows Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.9% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 41,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.5% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $121.44. 138,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.67 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.