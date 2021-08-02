Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $65,123.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 86,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $114.36. The stock had a trading volume of 31,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,072. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

