Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,573 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

FIS stock traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.99. The company had a trading volume of 134,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.43. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

