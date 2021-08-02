Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after buying an additional 613,292 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after buying an additional 147,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after acquiring an additional 187,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.41. 79,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.66. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

