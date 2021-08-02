Insight Folios Inc Invests $212,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.08. 25,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,553. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

