Marotta Asset Management Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC traded down $17.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $401.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,666. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.50 and a fifty-two week high of $457.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.