First Citizens Financial Corp Sells 347 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,130. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.31. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

