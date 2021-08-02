First Citizens Financial Corp Has $4.49 Million Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of First Citizens Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYC. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.83. 1,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.30. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $57.88 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

