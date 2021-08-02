IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 15,415 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $212.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $192.51 and a 1-year high of $299.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,761. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,681 shares of company stock worth $15,688,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

