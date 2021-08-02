Marotta Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL)

Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marotta Asset Management owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ ENZL traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.44. 247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,971. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.55. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12-month low of $56.10 and a 12-month high of $71.72.

