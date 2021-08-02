Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 343 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.59. 337,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,654,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

