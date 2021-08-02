Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.23.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $13.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $285.51. 51,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,488. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.50. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

