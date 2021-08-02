Morris Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.55 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 192.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 3.4% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 138,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,955,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

NYSE SHW traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,901. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $213.63 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $278.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

